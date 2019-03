One man was killed in gang-related shooting on Streamside Street, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a shooting that they said is gang-related.

Two men were walking down Streamside Street near West Gulf Bank Road in northwest Houston around 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

Investigators said the gunman ambushed the two men from behind and shot and killed one of them.

A second man survived the shooting and the gunman got away, police said. Investigators said the victim was a gang leader.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.