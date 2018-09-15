Man shot, killed by security guard inside Whataburger after open firing inside, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed after he opened fire inside a Whataburger in southwest Houston Saturday, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Bellfort Avenue and Braes Ridge Drive.

Witnesses told police a man in his 30s entered the restaurant and began shooting, Houston police said. The man reportedly did not say anything as he was firing the gun, police said.

Police said witnesses inside at the time believed it was a robbery at the time. A security guard was seated in the back of the restaurant, saw the shooter enter the building and begin firing, police said.

The security guard returned fire, striking the suspect at least twice, according to investigators.

As the suspect left the business, he continued shooting at customers, according to witnesses. Police said he ultimately died in the parking lot.

“Who goes and tries to rob a Whataburger?" said customer Bri Aunna Nance. "What are your intentions? It’s like he wasn't even going for the money. He was there to kill someone because even after the fact that we were out the store he still was shooting at us.”

Investigators said the case will go to the grand jury for referral.

VIDEO: Police update after deadly shooting inside Whataburger

Deadly shooting overnight at a Houston Whataburger. Police say a man walked in to the W. Bellfort & Braes Ridge location shooting in an attempted robbery. A security guard shot and killed him. Hear from customers inside starting on @KPRC2 at 6A. pic.twitter.com/Qwz24mWkrp — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.