Man shot, killed after standoff with deputies, bond recovery agents in Bacliff

A man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Bacliff Saturday, June 29, 2019.

BACLIFF, Texas - A deadly shooting involving a Galveston County Sheriff's Seputy was reported Friday night.

It began around 8 p.m. on 6th Street near Avenue B in Bacliff.

Deputies said they got a call from bounty hunters who were looking for a man wanted out of Harris County.

They all went to the home where the man barricaded himself inside with a shotgun. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said after hours of negotiations, the man came towards the bondsmen with a gun, when he was shot and killed by deputies.

No deputies were hurt.

The investigation has been handed over to Brazoria County.

VIDEO: Galveston County Sheriff gives update after deputy-involved shooting in Bacliff

