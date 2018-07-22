Man shot in the face, crashes stolen car into fence in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man who had been shot in the face and crashed a stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene, Houston police said.

The crash was first reported to police around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Carl Street in north Houston.

A witness later told police they heard a gunshot, but did not see what happened.

The victim is described as a "young" Hispanic male, possibly in his late teens, police said.

The owner of the car said she did not know her car was stolen overnight in northeast Houston.

Police are working to learn more about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

WATCH: Police give update after deadly Carl Street shooting

Homicide/Shooting: 201 Carl. Male shot in head and crashed vehicle. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2018

