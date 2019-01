HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in north Houston Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. at the Olympic Lodge Motel on Werner Street near I-45 the North Freeway.

The man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said one person has been detained.

This is a developing story.

