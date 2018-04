A man was shot in the face while driving in southwest Houston Friday.

Detectives said it started as an attempted carjacking on Regal Oaks Bend Lane.

As the victim tried to drive away, police say the gunman opened fire, hitting the man in the face.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for information about the gunman.



