Man shot in stomach in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police said the shooting of a man in a quiet southwest Houston neighborhood is drug-related.

Just before noon, an ambulance was dispatched to a house in the 4500 block of Buckleridge Road where police said the victim had been shot in the stomach.

A man was seen leaving the scene in a white Lincoln heading towards South Post Oak Road. Police said they are looking for him.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Narcotics officers were earlier seen entering the house, where they removed a bag with unknown contents.

Neighbors have been suspicious of the residents of the house, a woman and two men, since they moved in about six months ago. Neighbors complain of people coming and going from the house at all hours, and say they've heard occasionally heard gunshots from behind the home at night.

Detectives questioned two witnesses who they said were in the house at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His name and condition are still unknown.

