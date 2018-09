HOUSTON - A man was shot Monday outside a northwest Houston apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Crestdale and Kempwood.

Houston police said the man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the shooting is being investigated.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.