Man shot in neck during carjacking in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the neck during a carjacking Tuesday in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.
About 8:20 p.m., police said, a man was robbed and shot near the intersection of Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.
Police said the victim's vehicle and phone were taken. The suspect took the vitcim's red Honda Accord, according to police.
Houston police said they are searching for the shooter.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
