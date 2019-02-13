Man shot in neck during carjacking in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the neck during a carjacking Tuesday in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

About 8:20 p.m., police said, a man was robbed and shot near the intersection of Renwick Drive and Gulfton Street.

Police said the victim's vehicle and phone were taken. The suspect took the vitcim's red Honda Accord, according to police.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting 5900 Gulfton. Adult male shot during a carjacking. Victim expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/PZ8sW3qYIl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 13, 2019

Houston police said they are searching for the shooter.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

