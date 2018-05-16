News

Man shot in leg in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the leg Tuesday in northeast Houston, according to Houston police.

The man also suffered a head wound in the 2800 block of Laura Koppe Road around 8 p.m., authorities said.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

It is not clear if anyone is in custody.

