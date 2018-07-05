Man shot in head while sleeping during random drive-by in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while he was sleeping around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Houston police.

Kevin Desso, 42, was shot at a home in the 7200 block of Wiley Road.

Witnesses told police shots were fired out of a vehicle that was being driven down Wiley Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.