HOUSTON - A man was shot in the cheek just around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Houston police said.

It happened on Park Row Drive near Highway 6 in Houston, police said.

Police said they believe after the shooting, the victim went to a nearby Homewood Suites.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said they are working to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.