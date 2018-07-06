Man shot in back several times during drive-by shooting at store in Houston's South Side

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back several times Thursday, according to police.

The man was at a convenience store in Houston's South Side when a vehicle drove by and fired several rounds, police said.

The man was shot several times in the back and stumbled to the intersection of New York and Hull streets where he asked a friend for help.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.