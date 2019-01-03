Man shot during violent home invasion at townhome near Midtown

HOUSTON - Terrifying home surveillance video shows a recent robbery that turned violent.

The victim is 28-year-old Jesus Alvarez. He's now in the hospital fighting for his life.

"For him, I can only imagine how hard it is for him to go through this," Josue Gonzalez, Alvarez's friend, said.

In the video, Alvarez is seen standing in a room of his townhome in the 4700 block of Crawford Street, when two men walk into his place, later followed by a third person.

Shortly after entering the home, the armed men approach Alvarez and point a gun in his face.

"They went to the room and that's when he stuck a gun out on him and from there on that’s when it all happened. Just happened quickly," Marylou Lopez, Alvarez's aunt, said.

As Alvarez tried to get away, a struggled ensued.

"They kept on saying, 'Give me your money. Give it, give us your money.' And my nephew was saying, 'I don’t have nothing. I have nothing,' and they started fighting and then started hitting him," Lopez said.

Before the fight was over, gunshots were fired and Alvarez was hit in his chest.

"He’s never going to be able to talk the same. He has a hole in his throat for rest of his life now. It’s just, like, he has to learn to live again," Gonzalez said.

As a bloody Alvarez stumbled out of his place to go get help, the trio inside helped themselves to whatever they could get before leaving.

So far, the robbers haven't been seen since.

"We want to make sure that these guys get captured," Lopez said.

"He helps so many people. He has such a big heart," said Gonzalez.

Alvarez remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

