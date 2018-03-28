Man shot during road rage attack in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a road rage incident when the passenger in a car fired multiple shots at another vehicle in west Houston.

“It was pretty terrifying the scariest event I’ve ever gone through,” Marcus Eatherly, 29, said.

Eatherly was headed home on Briargreen Drive around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, when a late model, white Hyundai sedan nearly hit him while weaving through traffic. Eatherly said he honked at the car and then turned east onto Westheimer Road.

The other car followed him, then pulled alongside his car when Eatherly stopped for a red light at Westhollow Drive.

“He pulled up just right next to me and slammed on his brakes. Right next to me. So I rolled down my window to see what he wanted. That was a mistake,” Eatherly said.

He says the driver began yelling at him, and that at first, he didn’t see that that there was a passenger in the car.

“He was yelling all sorts of obscenities at me and so I said, 'well you were driving like a moron, so I honked at you.' And that’s when the passenger came out and took the gun out and started shooting at me and then drove off and continued shooting at me,” Eatherly said.

Eatherly counted eight shots. The last one bounced off his windshield as the two men were driving away.

He tried to follow them to get a license number, but couldn’t keep up. It wasn’t until then that he realized he’d been hit.

“I started to feel the pain and I was like, I think I got shot, I think I got shot,” he said.

He drove himself to West Houston hospital. The doctor determined it was only a flesh wound, and Marcus realizes he’s lucky that’s all it was.

“I don’t think I’ll ever honk at anyone again. It’s terrifying, I didn’t think I’d ever experience that,” Eatherly said.

Eatherly described his assailants as young, African-American men. He said the driver of the car had a chipped, front tooth.

Houston police homicide investigators are asking that anyone with information call the HPD Homicide division at 713-308-3658, or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

