Man shot during attempted robbery behind Whataburger

Investigators assemble outside a Whataburger restaurant in northwest Harris County after a shooting Sept. 18, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was shot Tuesday when two people tried to rob him behind a Whataburger restaurant in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. near the corner of Tomball Parkway and Antoine Drive.

Harris County deputies said the victim called for help after he was shot.

The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Video of the scene showed shell casings on the ground.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.