Man shot, dog found dead after roommate dispute ends in shootout, deputies say

SPRING CREEK RANCH, Texas - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and a dog was found dead at a house in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home on Waller Spring Creek Road near Hegar Road.

Two roommates got into an argument and opened fire on each other, deputies said.

One of them was hit in the shoulder and he drove to a neighbor’s house to get help, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found a dog that had been killed inside the house, but authorities said it is still unclear how the animal died.

Deputies said they were searching for the other roommate around the area to make sure he was not injured somewhere.

Authorities do not have anyone in custody.

The man shot in the shoulder was transported to a hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, along with more details surrounding the dog’s death.

