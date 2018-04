HOUSTON - A man was found shot in a vehicle in southwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The man, who police said was a driver of a vehicle, was found at 10301 South Post Oak Road around 5 p.m.

The man was shot at a nearby apartment complex by a known suspect, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

