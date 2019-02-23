Man shot and killed at southeast Houston party, officials say

A man was shot and killed at a party on Bryam Street in southeast Houston Saturday.

HOUSTON - A party in southeast Houston turned deadly early Saturday and police said one person was shot and killed.

Houston police said they received a tip that conflicting gang members would attend a party on Bryam Street near the Gulf Freeway.

Officers arrived there after the shots were fired and learned the victim was being driven to a hospital, officials said.

Paramedics told the friend to pull over and wait for an ambulance. Crews attempted to save him, but the victim died from his injures.

So far, no arrests have been made.



