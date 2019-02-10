Man shot after suspects force way into apartment, hold up occupants, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas - A man was transported to a northwest Harris County hospital after he was shot multiple times, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Suspects forced their way into an apartment in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road in Spring and held up its occupants at gunpoint.

The suspects shot the man when he refused to give up his stuff, officials said. The injured man asked the three men to leave and that’s when deputies said they shot the man again and kicked him before leaving.

Five other people were home including a 12 and 10 year old. No one else was hurt.

They then fled the scene after shooting the man, Gonzalez said. The victim is expected to recover.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.