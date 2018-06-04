Man shot after knocking on wrong apartment door, police say

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting at a southwest Houston apartment on June 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was shot Saturday after he knocked on the door of the wrong apartment in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Brooklet Drive near South Drive.

According to Houston police, the victim thought he was knocking on the door of his friend’s apartment when he was shot by someone inside.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately released.

The case has been referred to a Harris County grand jury to determine if the 42-year-old shooter should be charged, police said.

