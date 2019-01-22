Man shot after argument at SE Houston park, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot Monday after getting into an argument with another man at a southeast Houston park, according to Houston police.

Police said the men got into an argument at MacGregor Park around 8 p.m.

The men left the park in separate vehicles, but police said they pulled over in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Old Spanish Trail, near Calhoun Road.

One man shot the other two times, police said. The man was struck in the leg and chest, police said. He is in stable condition at an area hospital.

No one is in custody at this time.

Editor's note: Police initially said two people were shot, but have since changed that information and said one person was shot twice.

South Central officers are at a shooting 4400 O S T. Male shot and transport to the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/cFLTi5r9Jv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2019

