Man shoots girlfriend multiple times, flees scene, turns himself in, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas - A woman is recovering after she was shot multiple times by her boyfriend, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Villas of Kingwood Apartments on Forest Center Drive near Kingwood Place Drive, according to authorities.

Police said an argument broke out between the couple and the boyfriend fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Officers said they arrived to find the woman with two to three gunshot wounds in the abdomen and legs. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

While police were investigating the scene, they received a call that a man had called them to turn himself in for being involved in the shooting, police said.

Officers said the shooting took place in the garage below the apartment unit and bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle window.

There is no what on what charges the boyfriend will face. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

