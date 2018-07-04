Man shocked with stun gun, arrested after attempt to steal CenterPoint transformer

HOUSTON - A man was shocked with a stun gun during his arrest Tuesday morning after trying to steal a transformer from CenterPoint Energy in northeast Houston, police said.

The attempted theft was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Gazin Street and Old Clinton Road.

Houston police said a man with a truck and a U-Haul attempted to steal from Centerpoint. During his arrest, an officer used a stun gun, police said.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The man has not been identified.

