Man sets cousin's house on fire over argument, police say

HOUSTON - A man is accused of setting his cousin's house on fire and killing six dogs in east Houston, authorities said.

Firefighters were called around 11:15 p.m. Monday to a home on Green Street at Sydnor. Black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning structure when firefighters arrived.

Investigators said the man and his cousin had been arguing and not getting along and when he saw her leave for the store, he set her house on fire.

The man fled the home before police arrived.

No one was injured. Six dogs inside the home died, investigators said.

Police are investigating how the man started the fire.



