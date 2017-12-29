Man set Houston motel room on fire 'to gain attention,' investigators say

HOUSTON - A man started a fire in his Houston motel room to get attention, investigators said Friday.

Fire investigators said Rodney Diamond has been charged with arson in connection with the fire that happened about 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the Garden Suites on Tomball Parkway.

“Diamond confessed to investigators that he started the fire to gain attention,” said Officer Rachel Moreno, of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. “Diamond is also wanted for two unrelated felony charges.”

Investigators said Thursday that witnesses reported hearing a couple near Diamond’s room arguing before the fire started.

Firefighters said a man that was found lying on the floor of the room when rescuers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Moreno said Diamond is currently in the hospital, recovering from medical issues unrelated to the fire.

