Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for theft, possession of cocaine in jail

HOUSTON - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison last week after he was found guilty of burglarizing a vehicle in 2017.

The man, Christopher Alexander, was found guilty of breaking into a man's car while the victim went inside a bank, and stealing property, Houston police said. At the time of his arrest, Alexander was found to be in possession of narcotics, officials said.

While in jail for the offense, Alexander was found to be in possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the drug possession and will serve that time concurrently, police said.

