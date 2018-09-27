Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for robbing sex store at gunpoint

James Verdine was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Sept. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a 2017 heist at a Houston-area sex shop.

James Verdine was convicted Wednesday and his sentence was announced Thursday.

In the 2017 heist at an area Zon D'Erotica store, Verdine pointed a pistol at a clerk and demanded cash out of the register. Officials said he robbed the same store several times, but wasn't caught until witnesses came forward to help authorities.

“He made her choose between her life and handing over the cash,” said Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Ikegbunam Nwabeke. “At any instant, he could have pulled the trigger and taken an innocent life.”

Nwabeke said the people of Harris County no longer have to live with the threat of Verdine committing future harm.

In 2016, Verdine briefly worked at the store he later robbed.

