Man sentenced for stealing identities of Hurricane Harvey victims

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A man was sentenced to decades in prison after prosecutors said he stole the identities of Hurricane Harvey victims.

Todd Parker Neuwirth, 41, was found guilty of fraudulent possession of identifying information and tampering with a government document on May 24. He was sentenced the following day.

Prosecutors said Neuwirth was pulled over on Sept. 15 on Highway 59 in the Splendora area for speeding and failure to maintain a sing lane. The arresting officer said his K-9 partner Ordy found a "digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, as well as three scanners, blank checks, employment applications, credit cards, and numerous additional pieces of identifying information, mostly from individuals whose homes or places of business had been destroyed as a result of the flooding during Hurricane Harvey."

Neuwirth has a long criminal history, including 12 convictions. In 2010, he was convicted for defrauding several banks in a check-cashing scam of nearly $171,000, and he was convicted in Liberty County of possessing a controlled substance in 2013.

Authorities also said Neuwirth was arrested on a federal parole warrant in 2013, when he had numerous driver's licenses, checks, and a fake U.S. military identification card at a Cleveland motel.

Neuwirth will serve two concurrent sentences of 75 years in prison for this month's conviction.

"This case once again underscores that juries in this community will not tolerate individuals like this defendant, who took advantage of and stole the identities from numerous innocent victims who were simply trying to repair their lives after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey last year," prosecutor Sara Corradi said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.