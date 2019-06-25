Man seen on video inappropriately touching himself at Harris County park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera touching himself inappropriately at a park in Mission Bend Estates on Monday.

Alexis Campbell had just finished her jog and stopped at the park to stretch and do other exercises when she realized what was happening.

“He was under the pavilion and he was just squatting down with his hands in his pants,” she said. “At first I was offended, then I was nervous for myself.”

Surveillance cameras at the park show the man walking up to the playground just before 4 p.m. He can be seen pleasuring himself before and when Campbell arrives.

“It could have escalated to something else,” Campbell said. “He could have harmed me or harmed someone else, you know, had I not been on alert.”

Campbell walked away and called her cousin to get a ride, and they called 911. A Harris County deputy interviewed Campbell and watched the security footage.

Campbell said she runs in the area and works out at the park regularly, and that "the whole neighborhood is pretty safe" and neighbors are very friendly.

The community is hosting a previously scheduled "Sheriff’s Safety Forum" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Mission Bend Estates Clubhouse.

The park surveillance cameras also show a resident confronting the stranger in the park after Campbell left. That resident told KPRC the stranger didn't want to talk.

The stranger left before the deputy arrived.

If you recognize him, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

