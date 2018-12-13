Man seen fleeing area where another man was found shot to death

Police look over the scene in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood where a man was found shot to death Dec. 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was seen running from the area Wednesday where another man, 54, was found shot to death.

The homicide was reported about 11 p.m. on Coffee Street near Higgins Street in Houston’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Houston police said witnesses reported that a man walked up to the victim and shot him in the head before fleeing the scene.

Authorities searched the area for the gunman but were unable to locate him.

Detectives are trying to determine a motive, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



