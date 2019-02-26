Man's new truck stolen from Popeyes parking lot while he was working

HOUSTON - Noe Nunez wasn't upset when he got into a wreck because he had other plans.

“I had saved already $4,000 over five months,” Nunez said.

Nunez, 17, saved the money so he could buy himself a truck.

Two days later, he bought a red Chevrolet pickup truck and drove it to his after-school job at Popeyes on Edgebrook Drive near I-45. He parked his car and started his shift. Hours later, the truck had vanished from the parking lot.

“After a couple of hours, I noticed where it was parked and it was gone. I looked at the video footage and it was gone,” Nunez said.

The footage captured a dark SUV with at least two men inside waiting for the right moment before approaching the truck.

“They waited until our drive-thru window was blocked by cars in order for them to step out of the vehicle and take action,” Nunez said.

In a matter of minutes, Nunez's truck vanished.

“It's just bad whenever all of the money that you have gets taken away like that and you got to start over,” Nunez said.

The truck had a license plate number that read JLZ-2854.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Houston police.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.