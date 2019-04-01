Man's death investigated after he slashes girlfriend's throat, police say

A woman was rushed to a hospital after she says her boyfriend slashed her throat.

HOUSTON - A man's death is being investigated after he died two days after he slashed his girlfriend's throat, officials said.

Officers said the woman was found in the hotel lobby with a slash across her throat. Police said she told them her boyfriend was the one who stabbed her during an altercation.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Friday at a northeast Houston Comfort Inn and Suites on Will Clayton Parkway near the Eastex Freeway.

Police said when they found her boyfriend in a room, he told officials that he had ingested a large amount of cocaine and began to show signs of an overdose. Police said the man began having seizures and emergency medical services had to give him CPR as they transported him to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

On early Sunday morning, the man suffered another medical event and was pronounced dead by his physician, officials said.

Officials are investigating the cause of death. Since the man became unresponsive in the presence of Houston police officers, the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death at this time, officials said.

