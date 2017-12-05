Man's body found near Seabrook highway

SEABROOK, Texas - A man's body was found in Seabrook on Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the department.

At about 1:45 p.m., a caller said they found the body in the 3300 block of State Highway 146.

A crew working in the area found the man's body lying in thick brush about 25 feet west of the highway, police said.

His body was not visible from the highway, police said.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found the man who was wearing pants with a light colored T-shirt and had no identification or property on him.

Investigators said the body had been there for about seven days.

Authorities said they do not suspect criminal wrongdoing at this time, but the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.