Man's body found in bayou near southeast Houston fire station

HOUSTON - Police said they are investigating the discovery of a man's body Wednesday floating in a bayou near a fire station in southeast Houston.

The incident was reported about 7:10 a.m. behind Houston Fire Station No. 40 at 5830 Old Spanish Trail by a passerby who spotted the deceased male.

Investigators said they believe the body had been in the water for at least a week, but officials said they are still trying to determine the man's identity and how he died as there were "no obvious wounds."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

