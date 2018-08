Deputies look over the scene where a man was killed by a train near Huffman, Texas, on Aug. 23, 2018.

HUFFMAN, Texas - A man was killed Wednesday when he was run over by a train after laying on some railroad tracks near Huffman, deputies said.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. along FM Road 1960 near Gray Fox Drive.

According to Harris County deputies, alcohol was found near the man’s body.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

