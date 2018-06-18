Man run down by truck during fight at northwest Houston nightclub, police say

HOUSTON - A man was hit by a pickup truck and injured Sunday during an argument outside a night club in northwest Houston, police said.

According to investigators, several men got into an argument around 11:30 p.m. at the La Curva Ice House in the 8900 block of Spring Branch, which continued into the street. Police said one of the men got into a Toyota pickup and ran one of the other men over.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He is expected to survive.

The driver of the truck got away before police arrived.

It is unclear what led to the argument.

The incident remains under investigation.



