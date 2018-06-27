Man robs cash store at gunpoint, takes personal belongings from 2 employees, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they said is responsible for robbing a cash store in September 2017.

On Sept. 18, 2017, the man entered the cash store at 1456 Fry Road in west Harris County and approached the counter.

WATCH: Cash store robbery at gunpoint

He asked an employee a question and then pulled a pistol from his waistband, according to authorities.

The man demanded the money from the cash drawer and held two employees at gunpoint while demanding all of their personal belongings as well, investigators said.

The man left the store on foot in an unknown direction. He is described by authorities as being about 25 to 30 years old, black, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Authorities said he has brown hair and dark eyes. He also has a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Robbery Division at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via the mobile app for Crime Stoppers Houston. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.