Man robbed, shot to death at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death Tuesday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported just before 5:15 a.m. at the Bristol Court Apartments in the 13500 block of South Course Drive.

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was loading a vehicle for work when another man with a gun approached him and tried to rob him.

At some point, the man was shot and killed.

It is unclear why the gunman opened fire or if anything was taken.

The shooter ran before police arrived. No arrests have been made.



