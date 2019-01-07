Man robbed cash store Christmas Eve, Stafford PD says

Stafford police released surveillance images of a man accused of an aggrvataed robbery on Christmas Eve.

STAFFORD, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a cash store at gunpoint Christmas Eve.

Police said the man entered the Advance America store in the 200 block of FM 1092 on Christmas Eve around 2 p.m.

He pulled out a gun and demanded cash, police said.

Police said he threatened clerks and customers inside the store before leaving with cash. He left the scene in what police said is believed to be a black, early-model Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The man is described by police as being black and he was wearing a black Fedora-style hat, black-rimmed glasses, a black shirt with a gray long-sleeve undershirt and black pants.

Surveillance photos provide a good look at the man as he left the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Stafford police Detective Ousley at 281-261-3974 or 281-261-3950.

Information can also be reported to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers by calling 281-342-TIPS (8477).

