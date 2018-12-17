Man riding horse fatally struck by vehicle in east Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who was riding a horse was struck and killed by a vehicle in east Harris County, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at 8499 U.S. 90 and Lord Road when a woman driving a vehicle with a 2-year-old passenger fatally struck the man on the horse, according to Harris County deputies.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the child had minor injuries from the broken glass of the vehicle.

The conditions of the woman and horse are unknown.

