Man rides motorcycle in living room, gets shot with bean bag gun during SWAT standoff

An argument between husband and wife ended in a SWAT standoff at the couple’s home in west Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An argument between a husband and wife ended in a SWAT standoff at the couple’s home in west Harris County.

Authorities said they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the couple's home near North Wilcrest and Pinerock.

Deputies said the husband had tried to kill himself several months ago, so his guns were taken away. The husband, however, purchased another weapon according to deputies.

That gun was in the car when the couple got into an argument on the way home, at which point the wife threw the gun out the window, deputies said.

Authorities said the argument continued when the couple got home, and the husband grabbed a knife and began threatening his wife.

When deputies arrived, they said the wife was able to leave the home, but the husband refused to come out.

The husband continued to threaten deputies and at one point even revved the engine of a full-sized motorcycle and started driving it around in the living room and kitchen area, authorities said.

SWAT was called and attempted to talk to the husband using a loudspeaker.

Deputies said the man finally walked out the back door, where deputies were waiting. They shot the man with a bean bag gun, and he was taken into custody.

He will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The husband's identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.