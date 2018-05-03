Man drives 40 miles with 3,000 bees loose in his truck

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina man managed to drive 40 miles with thousands of bees loose in the cab of his truck.

Wallace Leatherwood is a beekeeper and his bees managed to free themselves from the box where they were kept.

Leatherwood, who had stepped away to get lunch, came back to find around 3,000 of the 18,000 bees that he’d purchased crawling around the cab of his truck.

"There were bees everywhere,” Leatherwood said. “I thought, well, I don't know what to do? I didn't want to lose my bees, they were $165, that little box is."

Leatherwood decided to drive home with about 3,000 bees flying around inside his truck.

"I thought, well, I'm gonna stop in where my son works at Ken Wilson Ford; they're a bunch of scaredy cats," Leatherwood said.

Brandon Singleton, who works with Leatherwood’s son, shot video of the bees in the truck.

"I knew he was crazy, but I didn't know how crazy he was until I walked out,” Singleton said. “And, man, there was just bees flying everywhere."

Leatherwood also managed to shoot video himself while he was sitting in traffic.

He can be heard saying on video: "I got them over here, I got them up here. And I'm still here, yes I am."

He told WLOS, “I don't use a bee suit 99 percent of the time, so I just cool with them."

And the bees were apparently cool with him: he didn't get stung once the entire drive.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.