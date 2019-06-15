Man retrieving crab trap overtaken by current, drowns, Seabrook police say

A man drowned in the Seabrook area while crabbing with his son, police say.

SEABROOK, Texas - A man drowned after he and his adult son went crab trapping in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police said they were called around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street in Seabrook.

When the man went to retrieve a trap, he was overtaken by a current and drowned, police said. The son had attempted to pull the father from the water, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The man's body was later found in the 1500 block of Todville Road.

