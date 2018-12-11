Man rescued after falling into manhole at Houston truck stop

HOUSTON - Crews rescued a man Tuesday after he fell into a manhole at a southwest Houston truck stop.

The incident was reported about 1:30 a.m. at the Love's Truck Stop at Patton Street and Interstate 45 North Freeway.

Investigators said the man was walking behind the truck stop near a bayou when he fell into the 30-foot manhole. Investigators said they believe the man had dropped his cellphone and was trying to retrieve it when he fell.

“They told me that he fell down,” said an onlooker at the scene. “I went and checked and I called the cops.”

Rescue crews lowered a firefighter into the hole and were able to pull him to safety.

VIDEO: Man rescued from manhole

“They brought the power company in for lights and for an anchor point, and they were able to lower one of the rescuers down in and bring him up with ropes,” Houston Fire Department District 6 Chief Ed Llewellyn said.

The man suffered some broken bones and other minor injuries, officials said. He was listed in stable condition after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said they aren't sure how long the man was trapped before he was rescued.

The hole has now been covered with wood to prevent anyone else from falling into it.

