HOUSTON - A man is recovering Saturday morning after he was struck by a METRO rail train.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday near Fannin Street and Holcombe Boulevard in Houston.

Police said the man was trying to cross the tracks when he was hit. There were passengers on the train at the time of the incident, but they were not hurt.

Police are working to learn more about the details about this case.

