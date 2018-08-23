Man recalls being robbed by masked gunmen in driveway

HOUSTON - Home surveillance video showed a masked gunman run up to Ernesto Vasquez in east Houston.

Then, a second masked man ran toward him.

“The first thing I saw was the gun,” Vasquez said. “I thought they were going to shoot me.”

Instead, the robbers took his wallet, hopped into a black sedan and took off.

VIDEO: Man robbed by masked men in driveway

Now, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or arrests in the case.

The men said, “Gimme your wallet. Gimme your wallet," according to Vasquez. “I was just saying, ‘OK, OK, wait, wait, wait! OK!'” he said.

The masked men tossed Vasquez’s driver’s license and debit card on the side of the road, and a neighbor found and returned them.

“It was only $25” in the wallet," Vasquez said. “I’m not going to get killed over money.”

Since the robbery, Vasquez said he is more aware of his surroundings and sometimes worries it might happen again.

“But, hey, we got to go out and go back to work still,” Vasquez said.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600.

