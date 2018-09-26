HPD: Man gets struck by 2 vehicles on Highway 90 after rear-ending 18-wheeler, abandoning children

A man was killed after he crashed his SUV and was struck by this SUV on Highway 90 on Sept. 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - A 46-year-old man was killed when he was struck by two vehicles after leaving his children in the vehicle he had just crashed in northeast Houston on Tuesday night.

The man was pronounced dead at 11400 Highway 90 around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the man was driving a gray BMW sedan westbound on Wallisville Road when he struck a tractor-trailer at the Highway 90 intersection.

The man then got out of the vehicle and left his two children inside the car, police said.

He then fled to the northeast lanes of Highway 90 where he was struck by a silver Nissan Altima, according to police. After being struck, he climbed the barrier and ran into the southwest lanes of Highway 90, where he was struck by a blue GMC Terrain, police said.

Both drivers stopped at the scene, were questioned by police and then released without being charged.

The children, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital. The girl suffered severe injuries and the boy did not suffer significant injuries, police said.

The children were not in booster seats, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.