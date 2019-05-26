Man pulled over for no seat belt strikes officer with car, crashes after chase, police say

A man is in critical condition Sunday May 26, 2019 after police said he struck an officer with his car, drove into an intersection and crashed, police said. He was initially stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, Houston police said.

Houston police said the ordeal started around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when officers were conducting a seat belt operation at the underpass of U.S. 59 and Bellaire Boulevard.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pulled over by an offer for not wearing a seat belt. The officer stepped into the lane and told the driver to stop, which he did. After a pause, the man struck the officer, police said.

The officer was able to get back into his car and chase the suspect.

The driver then drove into the intersection of U.S. 59 and Hillcroft Avenue, where he clipped the back of another driver's car. The man was then T-boned by a truck, pushing the suspect's car into a light pole.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said the man's paper tags expired two months ago, so they are working to determine his identity while he undergoes surgery.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for injury to his knee. The drivers involved in the crash at U.S. 59 and Hillcroft Avenue were treated for minor injuries.

He will face charges for the crashes, Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

