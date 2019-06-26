Man pretending to be hospital employee lures girl for job interview, steals her phone, officials say

Xavior Ja’Vonn Allen, 23, is accused of luring a 16-year-old girl to St. Joseph Medical Center downtown for a job interview. Once she was there, he is accused of stealing her cell phone, officials say.

HOUSTON - A man pretending an employee at St. Joseph Medical Center reportedly lured a girl there for a job interview, then stole her cellphone, investigators said.

Investigators said the victim met another girl online who said that the girl's brother could get the victim a job. The girl then said she'd pass the victim's information along to her brother.

When it came time for the "interview," the victim's mother drove her to the hospital, where they met up with Xavior Ja’Vonn Allen, 23.

As the three were approaching the elevator, Allen reportedly told the mother that she was not allowed to go with them and that they were headed to the 15th floor, according to a news release.

The mother initially waited but then decided to get on a different elevator. When she got on the elevator, she realized that there were only four floors. She then called 911 and began trying to locate her 16-year-old daughter.

She was found a few hours later. Allen has not yet been arrested.

Officials said Allen took the girl to a confernece room and took her phone.

KPRC has reached out to St. Joseph Medical Center but did not immediately hear back.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.